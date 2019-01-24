Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein dealing with left foot strain

Greg Zuerlein's 57-yard game-winning field goal in the NFC Championship Game would have been good from 67. Now just imagine had he been totally healthy.

Zuerlein was included in the Rams' injury report Wednesday, which was an estimation since the team did not practice. Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Zuerlein is dealing with a strain -- with his planting foot -- that arose during the game.

"Didn't seem like it affected him, did it?" McVay joked with reporters.

Most importantly, McVay said he doesn't believe the issue would keep Zuerlein from playing next Sunday against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams' kicking hero did miss five games early in the season because of a groin injury.