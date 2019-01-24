Jaguars undecided on Austin Seferian-Jenkins' future

Austin Seferian-Jenkins is still under contract, but it sounds like that's not for long.

The Jaguars tight end tweeted a message of gratitude and departure to the Jacksonville community Thursday, closing with the words "next chapter".

Appreciate the time Jax! It wasnât what we wanted! But Iâm happy yâall supported me and my teammates! Next chapter â A. Seferian-Jenkins (@Aesj88) January 24, 2019

Sure sounds like Seferian-Jenkins is headed elsewhere in 2019, right? Well, not so fast, say the Jaguars. Tad Dickman, Jaguars director of public relations, disputed the notion that the team had decided on Seferian-Jenkins' fate with a statement:

Regarding TE Austin Seferian-Jenkinsâs roster status with the @Jaguars:



The club has until Feb. 19 to make a decision on his 2019 option, which would be the 2nd season of a 2-year deal.



The team HAS NOT made a decision on his 2019 option. Any reports to the contrary are false. â Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) January 24, 2019

Seferian-Jenkins made his way to Jacksonville in 2018 after stops in New York (with the Jets) and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers drafted Seferian-Jenkins early in the second round of the 2014 draft, but he failed to find his footing in Tampa, appearing in nine games or less in each of his three seasons with the team. He was abruptly released after he was arrested for a DUI in September of 2016 (he eventually took a plea deal in the case), and claimed by the Jets, where he served his two-game suspension.

Seferian-Jenkins had his most productive season in 2017, his last with the Jets, in which he caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, he's recorded 116 receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns in 43 games played. He caught just 11 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in five games played with the Jaguars.