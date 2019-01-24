Mike Evans 'excited' to work with Bucs' Bruce Arians

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wide receiver Mike Evans hasn't talked to his new head coach yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hiring Bruce Arians has provided a boost of energy.

"I'm excited," Evans said. "I've heard nothing but good things about him. I'm sure he's going to be ready to work, and I am as well."

Arians, who has worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer in the past, assumes control over a team that finished the 2018 regular season ranked first in passing and third in total offense.

But despite the prolific offense, the Buccaneers endured a carousel at the quarterback position between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, who served a three-game suspension to start the season. The Buccaneers also finished last in the NFC South for a second consecutive season, leading to the firing of Dirk Koetter.

The arrival of Arians signals hope for Winston to reach his potential, and there won't be a quarterback controversy with Arians already committing to Winston as his guy.

Evans believes Arians' hiring quickly settles the all-important quarterback position for the team, but pointed out that it's more important for Winston himself.

"Yeah, I'm sure for him," Evans said. "I mean, me, no matter who is throwing the ball, it's my job to try and get open. But I love Jameis. We've had a really good start to our career together and we look forward to making it even better in the future."

Evans finished the 2018 season with 86 catches for a career-high 1,524 yards receiving. He scored eight touchdowns en route to earning another Pro Bowl selection, and he now eyes a future of achieving more with a new head coach and Winston.