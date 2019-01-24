Bengals 'very comfortable' with QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton remains the Mendoza Line among NFL quarterbacks, not dreadful and not lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to playoff victories.

While the Bengals remain in a holding pattern on their head coaching hire, with presumptive heir to Marvin Lewis, Zac Taylor, participating in Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Rams, the question regarding the future at the quarterback position is a talking point around the franchise this offseason.

At the Senior Bowl this week, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin indicated that the team isn't in a rush to move on from Dalton in 2019.

"We're very comfortable with Andy," Tobin said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We think he's got a number of years left. We feel like we can win with him. But with any position group, we don't just throw away the whole draft board at a group just because we're satisfied with who we have. We'll evaluate them and look at them and see if there's an opportunity to add a guy at every position."

Tobin's statement suggests the Bengals could stick with Dalton, but the veteran signal-caller won't impede Cincy from considering selecting a rookie in this year's draft, perhaps with the No. 11 overall selection.

Dalton's contract is exceedingly affordable the next two seasons, especially if paired with a rookie quarterback. The veteran is scheduled to make $16 million in 2019, none of which is guaranteed. If Cincinnati selects a quarterback in the draft, they could employ Dalton as a bridge signal-caller the next season or two.

The Bengals' future plans at quarterback hinge on the new coaching staff's evaluation of Dalton, and how the 2019 NFL Draft plays out this spring.