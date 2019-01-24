Weddle willing to continue career if Ravens move on

Safety Eric Weddle has changed his stance from Baltimore or bust to the possibility that he'll continue his career outside of the Ravens' nest.

After previously intimating he'd hang up his cleats if Baltimore decided to move on, Weddle said Wednesday from the Pro Bowl he could consider joining another team.

"Obviously, I want to be back. I want to finish out. I signed for four years and I want to play it out," Weddle said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "If not, I've had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we'll see if I'll play somewhere else or hang 'em up."

Weddle enters the fourth and final year of his contract set to count $9.25 million to the salary cap, with a base income of $6.5 million. The Ravens could save $7.5 million on the cap by cutting the veteran safety.

"Obviously, decisions have to be made for the future of the team and the organization," Weddle said. "They've got to do what's best for them and I respect that. [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and I have had great conversations. We'll see if there's something to be worked out."

Weddle enjoyed the sixth Pro Bowl season of his career and third straight. The veteran is an instrumental part of John Harbaugh's team, and his ability to be a chess piece who can slow the run, defend the pass, and blitz with aplomb are invaluable to defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Entering his age-34 season, however, Weddle is hitting the stage of his career that teams are wary of a steep decline. If the Ravens decide it's a better decision to save money than keep the Pro Bowl player another year, Weddle shouldn't have trouble finding work, if he wants to continue searching for that elusive Super Bowl ring.

"Who knows what the future holds, but I live it up each day, and whatever is going to happen is meant to happen for myself and my family," Weddle said. "I'm excited for the future, for sure."