Saints CB P.J. Williams arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested for driving while intoxicated plus additional charges early Wednesday morning, New Orleans Police confirmed to NFL.com.

According to a report from the NOPD, Williams was "arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for driving while intoxicated, speeding (80 mph in a 50 mph), improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal."

Williams was released on bond later Wednesday morning.

This is not Williams' first arrest for driving under the influence. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, he was arrested and charged with DUI in 2015 before that year's draft, though the charge was later dropped.

The Saints selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. This past season he appeared in 15 games with seven starts and logged an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in addition to 53 tackles.

Williams is set to be a free agent in March when the new league year begins.