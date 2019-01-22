Redskins 'optimistic' QB Alex Smith will play again

One day after Alex Smith was spotted publicly for the first time since suffering his season-ending leg injury and through an ensuing infection, a member of the Washington Redskins front office expressed optimism that Smith will return to the field at some point.

"He's moving around and well on his way to a recovery," Redskins president Bruce Allen told reporters Tuesday at Reese's Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. "It's a tough thing for him and his family. All the love and care has helped him quite a bit.

"We'll see how it goes. We're optimistic. If anyone can come back, it's Alex. I'm sure he wanted to shoot hoops at the game yesterday, but we'll see."

Allen did not say whether Washington is looking to add another quarterback.

"We prioritize every position on the team," Allen added. "And we'll see what we get in free agency and the draft."

Allen could not confirm whether Smith needed more surgeries, saying, "I'm not going to get into that and I'm not a doctor. ... He's going to follow the doctor's advice and his wife's advice and well see what happens."

The Redskins quarterback suffered a season-ending compound leg fracture in Week 11 and underwent multiple surgeries soon after. He was released from the hospital in mid-December following a leg infection. Smith showed up at a Washington Wizards game on Monday wearing an apparatus on his right leg and was seen wearing crutches in the locker room.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Smith's recovery has gone "as well as it could be hoped", but it is a "supreme long shot" that Smith will start the 2019 season under center in D.C. "if he is going to play at all."

Aside from Smith, Colt McCoy is the only other QB currently signed to the Redskins' 2019 roster. Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez, who both filled in under center when McCoy suffered a season-ending injury, as well, will both be free agents when the new league year begins.

Washington's big offseason signing in 2018, Smith is entering the first season of a four-year extension signed with the 'Skins after they acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith carries a cap number of $20.4 million in 2019, the highest on the team.