DDFP: Championship Sunday recap

Dave Dameshek is first joined by David Carr in Studio 66 to get his thoughts on the AFC & NFC title games. The Daves start off with how the Patriots still are "fantastic" (3:05) and how Tony Romo's excellent broadcasting performance (11:00). Before they wrapped up their conversation, they got into the questionable missed call in the Rams-Saints game (19:20). Next, Handsome Hank joins the show and previews the 2019 NFL games that will be played in London (27:40). Shek suggests the DDFP crew should rent a big car and do a cross country trip documentary to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta (42:00). The show is wrapped up by Shek making fun of Eddie Spaghetti for still not seeing Die Hard & Lethal Weapon along with eating way too much over the weekend (49:00).

