DeMarcus Ware on Vic Fangio: 'He's a mastermind'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- New Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio mentioned upon his hiring that he looks forward to working with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who spoke to NFL.com following the league's Pro Bowl kickoff event on Tuesday, can't wait to see what the defensive-minded Fangio will do with the pass-rushing duo.

"You have two guys that can rush the passers and stop the run, but they are guys that no matter where you put them, they can play," Ware said. "And a guy like Vic coming in, he's so diverse -- he runs the 4-3, the 3-4 -- the best one thing those guys really need is diversity, putting them everywhere because there is [Derek] Wolf and [Domata] Peko.

"There are so many guys that play on that defensive line, and I'm not even talking about the linebackers and corners yet. Bringing him in, he's a mastermind at what he does and he's going to get to utilize all the players."

Fangio joined the Broncos after a four-season stint as defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears. The Bears' defense thrived under Fangio, ranking at or near the top of numerous statistical categories, including scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game), takeaways (36) and interceptions (27), and third in sacks (50) and turnover differential (+12).

Fangio's specialty, though, surrounds the edge rusher position, where he's worked with numerous notable players such as Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Rickey Jackson, along with Patrick Willis, Khalil Mack and others.

With the Broncos, Fangio gets one of the top one-two punches at the outside linebacker position in the league. Miller finished the 2018 regular season with 14.5 sacks, while Chubb capped off a fantastic rookie campaign with 12 sacks. The duo paced the Broncos to 44 sacks, which ranked as the eighth-highest in the league.

When it came to Chubb, Ware, who spent time as a pass-rush consultant with the Broncos last offseason, believes the sky is the limit for the rising young star.

"When I spent time there seeing Chubb, all the athleticism he had and how he really absorbed the game when I was teaching it to him, and now he's out there really playing," Ware said. "After the first game seeing him take what I taught him during practice, and then do it out there on the field, I knew where he could go.

"But it's all about having a tenacity the whole season and he didn't give up. Usually as a rookie coming from college and playing nine-12 games, but he's had 20 before the preseason. That shows maturity from him and I knew he was going to be able to do that."

Given the high praise for Fangio, Miller and Chubb, it's no wonder Ware appears excited to see what the future holds for the Broncos defense and its pass-rushing stars.