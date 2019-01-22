Alvin Kamara one of three Saints added to Pro Bowl

Though the Saints' hopes for a Super Bowl berth ended bitterly in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Rams, a trio of New Orleans standouts are now bound for Orlando.

Running back Alvin Kamara and guard Andrus Peat and Larry Warford were added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

The versatile Kamara will replace Rams Super Bowl-bound running back Todd Gurley. Kamara, in his second season, is headed to a second straight Pro Bowl after finishing the 2018 regular season with 883 yards rushing on 194 carries (4.6 yards per carry) in 15 games, while adding 81 receptions for 709 yards. He had 18 total touchdowns (14 rushing).

Peat is replacing injured Eagles guard Brandon Brooks, while Warford will take the spot previously occupied by the Cowboys' Zack Martin. Peat, a four-year vet, will make his Pro Bowl debut, while Warford, in his sixth season, is headed to his second Pro Bowl after making it last year, as well.

Here is a list of other Pro Bowl replacements announced Tuesday:

1. Chicago Bears offensive linemen Charles Leno Jr., a left tackle, and Cody Whitehair, a center, were added to the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday. The Bears are each replacing Saints with Leno taking left tackle Terron Armstead and Whitehair filling in for center Max Unger. With the additions of two more Chicago players, the Bears now have eight selections, their most since 2007.