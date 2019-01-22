Chiefs' Dee Ford would love to stay in Kansas City

Dee Ford's future in Kansas City hits semi-cloudy waters after a brutal offside penalty on the pass rusher wiped out a potential game-changing interception in the AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.

Ford is currently set to hit the free-agent market and would be one of the most highly coveted players in the NFL come March. The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, compiling 13.0 sacks in 16 regular-season starts.

On Monday, following the season-ending loss, Ford said he'd like to return to K.C. if it's in the cards.

"I would love to come back here," Ford said, via the Kansas City Star. "I would love to be here, but that's out of my control."

The Chiefs would have to pony up big bucks on a long-term deal to keep Ford from hitting free agency. The franchise tag seems destined to come into play, at least to keep the pass-rushing demon in Kansas City for one more year. With Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones also looking for paydays, K.C. might be forced to play it year-by-year with Ford.

Ford's fantastic season ended in notorious fashion as he lined up in the neutral zone, wiping away an INT late in the fourth quarter against New England. While coach Andy Reid noted Monday that refs usually give a warning before throwing a flag on a player lined up offside, Ford took responsibly for the bungle.

"I'm looking right at the ball so I can't (expect a warning) -- obviously, that's just a critical mistake on my end, again, like I said," Ford said. "I can't go back and change it. Of course, if I could I would, but at this point we can create a new narrative. That's what I'm all about. I'm going to get to work."

Ford hopes that work includes wearing an arrow on his helmet for at least one more season.

When the franchise tag window opens on Feb. 19, it would be a stunner if Ford's name wasn't on the list of players designated. If it's not, teams will be lining up to toss money at the pass rusher.