Alex Smith spotted publicly for first time since injury

Alex Smith's injury and recovery have been kept under wraps, literally, since he departed the hospital in mid-December following surgery on his compound leg fracture.

That is until Monday.

The Washington Redskins quarterback made his first public appearance Monday since suffering a season-ending broken leg in Week 11, attending a Washington Wizards game.

Smith was spotted on multiple occasions with an apparatus on his right leg and with crutches.

Smith's recovery has been made more difficult after, following multiple surgeries, he suffered through a leg infection. The length of that recovery was projected before the infection to be six to eight months, putting him back on the field around the start of the 2019 season. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in December that Smith is "unlikely" to be ready by then.

Given Smith's status, Washington is expected to acquire another quarterback to start next season in case the 34-year-old isn't ready to go.

Aside from Smith, Colt McCoy is the only other QB currently signed to the Redskins' 2019 roster. Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez, who both filled in under center when McCoy suffered a season-ending injury, as well, will both be free agents when the new league year begins.

Washington's big offseason signing in 2018, Smith is entering the first season of a four-year extension signed with the 'Skins after they acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith carries a cap number of $20.4 million in 2019, the highest on the team.