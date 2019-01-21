Chiefs considering making defensive staff changes

Kansas City's inability to get an overtime stop has prompted Andy Reid to consider making some coaching changes.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Chiefs are mulling changes to the defensive staff, up to and potentially including defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. Reid was mum on the topic when asked about it Monday.

"I never talk about that," Reid said when asked if Sutton would return. "It's something I go back and look at everything."

The Chiefs finished near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed (273.4 yards per game, 31st in the NFL), but were better in terms of opposing passer rating (92.7, 12th in the NFL). That supports the idea that opponents threw against the Chiefs more because they were chasing them on the scoreboard.

But Sunday's AFC Championship Game might be the damning evidence necessary for the Chiefs to make some changes.

A week after shutting down Andrew Luck and the Colts, Kansas City gave up a total of 524 yards to New England, including all 75 yards of the Patriots' game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. The Chiefs' defense also struggled to get off the field, allowing the Patriots to convert 13 of 19 third downs and dominate the time of possession battle (43:59 to 20:53).

For as good as Kansas City's offense was for the majority of the season, that's simply not championship-level defense, even with the Chiefs' effective edge rush considered. This Chiefs team is clearly looking through its open title window. Immediate improvements are necessary.

It appears as though Reid will explore all possible options to ensure this type of crunch-time sieve doesn't appear again in 2019.