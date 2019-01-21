On Location Experiences unveils Super Bowl LIII packages

NEW YORK -- The New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official Super Bowl hospitality and fan travel partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of official Super Bowl LIII ticket and travel packages for fans following their team's Conference Championship win. On Location Experiences is partnering with The New England Patriots and The Los Angeles Rams to provide its fans with verified ticket and hospitality packages, with additional options to purchase travel and hotel accommodations, for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, GA. Official packages will be made available through PRIMESPORT.com, a division of On Location Experiences.

Getting to the Super Bowl has never been easier, as On Location, via PRIMESPORT.com, provides Patriots and Rams fans looking to watch their team play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium different fan travel packages to accommodate their individual needs and budgets.

Official Super Bowl LIII fan travel packages includes:

-- Access to Patriots or Rams pregame party with all-inclusive premium food & beverages, live entertainment and more!

-- Roundtrip group transportation on gameday to and from Mercedes-Benz Stadium

-- A commemorative gift package filled with Super Bowl LIII souvenirs to reminisce on what is bound to be an unforgettable trip to Atlanta.

-- All Fan Travel packages are available to purchase with or without game tickets.

Additional Three Night Hotel Packages at the Fan Hotels exclusively for Patriots and Rams fans offers a shuttle service into Downtown Atlanta on Friday and Saturday to explore the city and experience the excitement of Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon. This package provides the option of including roundtrip, non-stop airfare, leaving from Boston and Los Angeles on Friday and returning back from Atlanta on Monday, February 4.

Join your team in Atlanta at Super Bowl LIII for an experience you will never forget! Packages are available exclusively through PRIMESPORT.com.