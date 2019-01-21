Mitchell Tubisky, Deshaun Watson added to Pro Bowl

Mitch Trubisky is following the Jared Goff blueprint to a T. He even replaced Goff on the Pro Bowl roster.

After a trying rookie season, Trubisky's turnaround has culminated in a trip to Orlando. Goff, of course, is unavailable for Sunday's Pro Bowl because the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl.

With first-year head coach Matt Nagy directing the Chicago Bears' offense, the 24-year-old Trubisky completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, each representing a significant increase from his rookie campaign. Most importantly, the Bears went 11-3 in his starts after winning just four of his 12 starts in 2017.

Like Goff in 2017, Trubisky led his team to a division title and lost his playoff opener on Wild Card Weekend en route to earning a Pro Bowl bid in Year 2. He was also the first QB selected in his respective draft. Trubisky is the first Bears QB to make the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986.

He wasn't the only second-year quarterback added to the roster Monday. Deshaun Watson, who might have been a Pro Bowl selection last season had he not torn his ACL after six starts, replaced the Patriots' Tom Brady. Watson led the Houston Texans to an 11-5 mark and AFC South title while passing for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 68.3 completion percentage.

Watson is only the second Texans quarterback in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Matt Schaub ('09, '12).

Here is a list of other Pro Bowl replacements announced Monday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell replaced the Texans' J.J. Watt because of injury.

2. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson replaced the Cowboys' Tyron Smith because of injury.

3. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawaan Short replaced the Rams' Aaron Donald.

4. New York Giants special teamer Michael Thomas replaced the Rams' Cory Littleton.