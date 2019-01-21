Multiple Eagles defend Carson Wentz, slam report

The convoluted future of the quarterback position in Philadelphia has spawned an incendiary story on this, the 21st day of 2019.

Multiple Eagles players, just a week into their offseason, have been quick to declare the story -- which included the anonymously sourced quote "Carson Wentz's biggest enemy is Carson Wentz," and was written by PhillyVoice.com's Joseph Santoliquito -- as nonsense.

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews



Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly â Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

Donât believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We canât wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly â Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% heâs our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me Iâll respond â fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Wentz was named the team's starter going forward by coach Doug Pederson after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs by the New Orleans Saints. This announcement came despite the team experiencing a rapid turnaround late in the season, riding the magic of Nick Foles to an unlikely playoff berth and wild-card win over the Chicago Bears. It again revived the Foles-Wentz debate, but with the Eagles having spent the No. 2 overall pick on Wentz -- who was a legitimate MVP candidate before his knee injury ended his 2017 season -- it's understandable for them to go in the direction of the younger QB.

Santoliquito's piece, citing multiple unnamed sources, tells a tale of an entitled quarterback who "created friction within the offense" and required former Eagles assistants Frank Reich and John DeFilippo to "rein Wentz in and stop him from going off-point." The story also cites Wentz's dependence on tight end Zach Ertz, whose 116 receptions were a career high and the second most in the NFL for any pass-catcher, as a crutch that held back Philadelphia offense.

Wentz isn't going anywhere, though. With Foles positioned to make $20 million in 2019 salary that is fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year, a parting of ways is imminent. And if Philadelphia is going to choose one of the two, it's Wentz, who is younger, has another year on his rookie deal (before he gets his expected payday) and still owns MVP potential, should he finish a season fully healthy. The decision is fairly simple, even if Foles' play has been incredibly difficult to ignore.

It would make sense, then, for these Eagles to refute such a story, even if some of it proves to be true. This is their quarterback for the next decade, if things go right. And even if they don't, they won't know that for at least a couple of years.