NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

NFL players took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/32syCWt0H1â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 21, 2019
Today we reflect and remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ri6s1Ch4Cyâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2019
Celebrating Dr.King w @5000RoleModels and Congresswoman Wilson. @MiamiDolphins #FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/wMOF32sgrgâ Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) January 21, 2019
Honoring and remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/GWknPn1c1Sâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2019
His words inspired a nation, empowered a people, broke down walls of hate, and shattered chains of injustice. They will echo through history and our children's children will live in a better world because of the life of Dr. King.â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 21, 2019
Thank you, Dr. King #MLKDayâ Sinorice Moss (@sinoricemoss) January 21, 2019
Today we honor the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/yZJXimlj3Râ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2019
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/YPbcr1Bhszâ Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 21, 2019
Today, we remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OA0TQRPvL8â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 21, 2019
Honoring the life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/aTZUDHd2Uhâ New York Jets (@nyjets) January 21, 2019
âEverybody can be great, because everybody can serve.â -Martin Luther King Jr.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 21, 2019
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/7eeVwmfPlK
Today, we celebrate the life & lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/xRhjKneJsFâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 21, 2019