NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

NFL players took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

Today we reflect and remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ri6s1Ch4Cy â Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2019

His words inspired a nation, empowered a people, broke down walls of hate, and shattered chains of injustice. They will echo through history and our children's children will live in a better world because of the life of Dr. King. â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 21, 2019