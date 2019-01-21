Dolphins expected to name Patrick Graham as DC

The Miami Dolphins don't officially have a head coach yet but have zeroed in on a defensive coordinator.

The DC of choice for future Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expected to be Patrick Graham, the Green Bay Packers' run-game coordinator/inside linebacker coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision.

With the New England Patriots heading to the Super Bowl LIII, the Dolphins cannot announce the hire of Flores yet but can assemble his staff. Last year, we saw the Indianapolis Colts compile coaches for Josh McDaniels, only to be spurned at the last minute, leaving several behind when Frank Reich finally took the gig.

Graham has spent the past 10 seasons as an NFL assistant. Flores has experience working with the 39-year-old Graham, who spent seven seasons from 2009-2015 with the Patriots, climbing the ladder from defensive coaching assistant to linebackers coach to defensive line coach. Graham moved to New York as the Giants D-line coach for two seasons, before working one year in Green Bay in 2018.