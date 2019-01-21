ATN Podcast: 2019 Championship Weekend recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- dissect championship weekend. The Patriots won in overtime against the Chiefs in Arrowhead in an absolute nail biter (4:12). How much does luck have to do with the Patriots dynasty? (11:24). Dan and Marc argue over how to address millennials (18:27) before diving into the Saints painful loss to the Rams at the Super Dome. (28:30) Sean Payton says "we'll probably never get over it" (33:45) referring to a no call at the end of the fourth quarter. The biggest question of the night, will Marc be the star of the live show? (52:11).

Listen to the podcast below: