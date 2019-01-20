NFL announces 2019 London Games

The National Football League today announced the matchups for its five 2019 international regular season games - four in the UK and one in Mexico.

The quality of the 2019 international offering is apparent in three division games and five playoff participants, including the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams. Two of the four London Games will feature teams playing in the UK for the first time, while Mexico City will host a meeting of long-time AFC West division rivals.

The 2019 international games are:

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium will host a matchup between the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, beaten in yesterday's AFC Championship game, and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams, who finished the 2018 regular-season with identical 12-4 records, will be playing in Mexico for the first time.

The AFC South champion Houston Texans - who face the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars - and the Carolina Panthers - who face NFC South foes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will both make their London debuts. It will bring the total number of NFL teams to have played in the UK to 31 in 28 games by the end of the 2019 season. The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for the seventh consecutive season.

The newly-crowned NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, who will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, will host the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Oakland Raiders will return to London for the second straight year, facing the NFC North division champion Chicago Bears.

The NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, with two at Wembley Stadium.

Dates, kickoff times and venues for all international games will be announced in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.

REGISTER HERE TO RECEIVE THE LATEST TICKET NEWS ON THE 2019 NFL LONDON GAMES.