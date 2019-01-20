Where to watch the Super Bowl on UK TV

The waiting is over!

The New England Patriots will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3rd.

UK fans can watch the game LIVE on BBC One, Sky Sports Main Event.

NFL Game Pass subcribers will be able to watch the game LIVE as well as the pre-game show from 7pm the game plus all the Super Bowl commercials.

talkSPORT Radio will also carry LIVE commentary of Super Bowl LIII.