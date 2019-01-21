NFL announces matchups for international games

The NFL announced Monday the five-game slate of international games for the 2019 season.

London's calling for four games and Mexico City will get another shot to host a Kansas City-Los Angeles showdown.

The quartet of London games will be split at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium.

Overall, it's a slate of intriguing games with a wealth of star players taking the international stage such as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers, Rams running back Todd Gurley and pass rusher Aaron Donald, Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Here are the 2019 international games:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

A season removed from a scheduled showdown between the Chiefs and Rams at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City had to be moved due to poor field conditions, Kansas City will play its AFC West rival, the Chargers, at the aforementioned venue. Both teams will make their debuts south of the border on the heels of a season in which they each made postseason appearances.

As for the Rams, they'll face the Bengals. It will be the fourth game played by the Rams, the reigning NFC West champions, in London. It's also likely to be a reunion of sorts as current Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be hired as the Bengals' next head coach.

Another divisional matchup will see the Texans taking on the Jaguars. No strangers to international travel, the Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for a seventh straight campaign.

The final divisional dance on the international schedule will be tilt between the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Finally, the Raiders will host the reigning NFC North champs, the Bears. Mack will have the opportunity to face his former team and coach in London.

Dates and kickoff times will be announced in the spring as part of the full NFL schedule release, along with the venues for the London tilts.