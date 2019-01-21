NFL announces five 2019 international games

The National Football League today announced the matchups for its five 2019 international regular season games -- four in the UK and one in Mexico.

The quality of the 2019 international offering is apparent in three division games, five playoff participants and one Super Bowl finalist. Two of the four London Games will feature teams playing in the UK for the first time, while Mexico City will host a meeting of long-time AFC West division rivals.

The 2019 international games:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium will host a matchup between the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC runner-up, and Los Angeles Chargers, who finished the 2018 regular season with identical 12-4 records. Both teams will be playing in Mexico for the first time.

The AFC South champion Houston Texans -- who face the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars -- and the Carolina Panthers -- who face NFC South foes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- will both make their London debuts. It will bring the total number of NFL teams to have played in the UK to 31 in 28 games by the end of the 2019 season. The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for the seventh consecutive season.

The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams will host a London game for the fourth time when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Oakland Raiders will return to London for the second straight year, facing the NFC North division champion Chicago Bears.

The NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, with two at Wembley Stadium.

Dates, kickoff times and venues for all international games will be announced in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.