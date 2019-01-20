Rams' Greg Zuerlein makes history with 57-yard kick

Where many kickers have failed this postseason, Greg Zuerlein came up big -- and long.

The Los Angeles Rams kicker connected on all four of his field goal attempts and both extra points in the team's NFC Championship Game victory over the New Orleans Saints, including and most notably a 57-yard game-winning field goal in overtime.

"I really wasn't thinking much," Zuerlein said of his mindstate during the kick. "I just looked up and saw it was going straight. And I was happy. I knew it was going to be long enough because I thought I hit it pretty well power-wise. I just didn't want it to tail one way or the next. Luckily it stayed true."

The 57-yarder was the longest game-winning kick in playoff history, according to NFL Research. It wasn't the longest of Zuerlein's career though; Greg the Leg knocked in a 61-yard FG against the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Zuerlein also hit field goals from 36, 24 and 48 yards, the last of which sent the game to overtime.

A sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012, Zuerlein has followed the franchise from the turf of Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis to the grass of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Now he's heading to his first Super Bowl.

"I think it just shows, as an organization as a whole, we never give up on each other, " Zuerlein said of the message of Sunday's comeback win. "We're a close-knit group. Whether we're going through some adversities or success, we don't let it change us. We just keep on keeping on."