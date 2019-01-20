Cowboys targeting Moore for OC, Kitna for QB coach

The Dallas Cowboys are tapping the well of former Cowboys quarterbacks to rebuild their offensive coaching apparatus in the wake of Scott Linehan's departure.

Current Cowboys quarterbacks coach and former Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore is a top candidate to slide into the vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Boise State legend played three seasons in Dallas, starting two games, before retiring and becoming the Cowboys QB coach in 2018.

To replace Moore, Dallas is likely to hire Jon Kitna, who as recently as Sunday was the offensive coordinator for the AAF's San Diego Fleet, Rapoport reported. Kitna has already left his job at the Fleet. Kitna has around seven years of head coaching experience, all at the high school level. Prior to his brief stint in San Diego, Kitna had no professional coaching experience.

However, Kitna did play around 16 years in the NFL, including his final four with Dallas. Kitna compiled 29,745 passing yards, 169 TDs and 165 INTs during his time in the pros.

The Cowboys announced Friday that, after five seasons with the club, Linehan was out.

Though paced by a top-10 ground game, Dallas ranked just 22nd in total offense and scoring offense and 24th in Football Outsiders' Offensive DVOA.