Bengals interested in Jack Del Rio for DC vacancy

Whether the Rams' season comes to a conclusion today in the NFC Championship Game or in the Super Bowl, quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to take over as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach.

While Taylor has no head-coaching experience, the Bengals could look to a veteran coach to be the team's next defensive coordinator.

The Bengals are interested in former Oakland Raider head coach Jack Del Rio for the DC vacancy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on "Good Morning Football Weekend" Sunday.

Rapoport adds, via a source who has spoken to the coach, Del Rio wants to return to the NFL and to coaching this year, even though he is still being paid by the Raiders.

The Bengals are also expected to request an interview with Raiders quarterback coach Brian Callahan for the offensive coordinator position, Rapoport said.

Del Rio, who played 11 seasons as an NFL linebacker, was the head coach for Jacksonville from 2003-2011 and the head coach for the Raiders from 2015-2017 with stints as a DC in Carolina (2002) and Denver (2012-2014). He sat out from coaching football this past season.

Callahan is coming off his first season as QB coach in Oakland and the previous two held the same position with the Lions. Prior to that, he spent six seasons in various roles as an offensive assistant with the Broncos.