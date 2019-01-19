Godwin, Hollins named MVPs as West takes Shrine Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brett Rypien and Easton Stick each threw a touchdown pass to help the West beat the East, 21-17, in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday.

Rypien, a Boise State product and nephew of Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, was 10 of 14 for 134 yards.

Stick, from North Dakota State, completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards.

Purdue's David Blough had two touchdowns and 149 yards on 10-of-15 passing.

Rypien connected on a 22-yard scoring strike with LSU's Nick Brossette during the first drive of the game.

Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo had a two-yard TD run midway through the second as the West took a 14-0 lead. The score was set up by a fumble return by Michigan's Tyree Kinnel.

On the first play following an interception by BJ Blunt of McNeese State, Stick threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Arizona State's Shawn Poindexter that made 21-0 five minutes into the third.

The East got to 21-14 during the final three minutes of the third when Blough threw six- and 18-yard TD passes to Terry Godwin II of Georgia. Godwin had four receptions for 80 yards. He was named the Offensive MVP.

Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins (10 tackles, three for loss, two sacks) was named the Defensive MVP.

Matthew Gay of Utah had a 47-yard field goal that cut the East deficit to 21-17 with four minutes left.

West's Darrin Hall Jr. of Pitt was the leading rusher with 77 yards on 12 carries.

ALMOST GONE

One of the most exciting plays came on the final play in the first half when James Madison's Jimmy Moreland caught a 61-yard field-goal try by John Baron II of San Diego State in the back of the end zone and was tipped during his return near midfield.

MINING FOR RECEPTIONS

Colorado School of Mines wide receiver Brody Oliver had two catches for 12 yards. He was targeted three times.

