Roundup: Colts' Denico Autry fined $13K for sack dance

Hingle McCringleberry would object.

Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry has been fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last week's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Autry celebrated a fourth-down takedown of Patrick Mahomes with two pelvic thrusts, directed toward an official no less. The sack dance came with Indianapolis trailing 24-7 midway through the third quarter. Autry, like McCringleberry before him, apparently just couldn't help himself.

Here are other costly infractions from Divisional Round action:

1. Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness against Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper during L.A.'s win, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported

2. Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers was fined $20,054 for roughing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in New England's 41-28 win, Pelissero reported.