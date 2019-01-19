Texans sign Seantrel Henderson to one-year extension

The Houston Texans are keeping an impending free agent in the building.

Houston announced it has signed tackle Seantrel Henderson to a one-year extension. The deal is worth a max value of $4.5 million, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Henderson joined the Texans on a one-year deal in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with Buffalo.

He started just one game in Houston but suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the Texans' season opener.

Houston's offensive line surrendered a league-worst 62 sacks in 2018 and was ranked as the 23rd-best unit in the league by Pro Football Focus.

In other AFC South extension news, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed safety and special teams ace Jarrod Wilson to a three-year deal. An impending free agent, Wilson logged 37 tackles on defense and special teams in 2018. He started the final two games of the year after Ronnie Harrison was placed on injured reserve.