Morgan Burnett requests his release from Steelers

Another day, another veteran wanting out of Pittsburgh.

This time it's safety Morgan Burnett, who told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he wishes to be released from his deal before free agency begins in mid-March.

Burnett joined the Steelers in 2018 from the Green Bay Packers, with whom he had spent the first eight seasons of his career. The safety dealt with a groin injury earlier in the year but played in 11 games, starting two, and recorded 30 tackles and six passes defensed.

The 30-year-old expressed to Rapoport a desire for a new start and a chance to play safety again. Burnett often played dime linebacker in Pittsburgh, or as he described it to Rapoport, "out of position."

Burnett has two years remaining on a three-year, $14.4 million deal signed with Pittsburgh in 2018. If the Steelers grant Burnett his release, they will take a cap hit of around $2.83 million in 2019.

The safety's demand comes in light of Le'Veon Bell's impending departure and Antonio Brown's potential exit from Pittsburgh.

When Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier this month, "change" was coming to the organization, did he expect this much?