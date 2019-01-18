Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) to play versus Patriots

Eric Berry is back, again.

The Chiefs' star safety is off the team's official injury report and will play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the New England Patriots. Berry has been a full participant in all three of Kansas City's practices this week.

Berry sat out the Chiefs' 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. The former All-Pro has been working his way back from a torn Achilles for more than a year and managed to appear in two games last month. The Chiefs, who waived veteran Ron Parker earlier in the week, will be happy to have their defensive leader as they mine uncharted territory.

Berry has been directly involved in just one playoff victory during his storied nine-year career. He's one more away from the Super Bowl.