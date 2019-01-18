Saints TE Ben Watson not expected to play vs. Rams

The New Orleans Saints will likely be without one of their most seasoned veterans this weekend.

Tight end Ben Watson is not expected to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams because of appendicitis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Watson has missed two practices this week while in the hospital.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 15th-year tight end, who announced in December he was retiring at the end of the season, is hoping to avoid surgery in order to return for a possible Super Bowl, Rapoport added.

He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He had one reception for 12 yards in the Saints' playoff win versus the Philadelphia Eagles last week.