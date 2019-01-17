ATN Podcast: 2019 Championship Sunday preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- break down the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship bouts! Will the new two-pronged rushing attack of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson be enough to silence the Saints in the NFC Championship game (5:00)? Plus, is there some lock up strategy abound? After, the heroes, namely Marc with a "C", provide a WTA update (22:25) and lastly, TB12 and Patrick Mahomes clash for the second time this season in the AFC Championship Game (25:50)!

