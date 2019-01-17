DDFP: Championship Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is in Studio 66 as Matt "Money" Smith Skypes in from home. After recapping the Chargers' tough loss to the Patriots, the guys make their AFC and NFC Championship game Red Challenge Flag picks (9:10). Next, Eddie Spaghetti and Martin Weiss give their title game picks as everyone in Studio 66 explains why they are all against New England this weekend (24:00). Then, the guys get into a little music and movie talk as Eddie Spaghetti reviews his Chris Cornell tribute concert (42:40), and Shek yells at Spaghetti for never seeing Die Hard or Lethal Weapon (52:40). Finally we wrap up the show with James Jones, who stops by the studio to give his Championship game MVP picks (1:07:33).

