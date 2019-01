NFL playoffs: Which Championship Sunday coach-QB duo is most dangerous?

Belichick-Brady has been the gold standard forever ... but here comes Reid-Mahomes!

It's difficult to go against the coach-quarterback combo we've been marveling over for nearly TWO FULL DECADES now, but for the sake of something different, I think the most dangerous couple this Sunday is the oneBill Belichick and Tom Brady: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes It is Mahomes' improvisational skills -- if you don't think of Brett Favre when you watch him, you might be 10 years old -- that make him such a threat. His arm slots, his ability to throw on the run, his ability to run, make him so unpredictable. And as Belichick himself pointed out, Reid has injected into his offense non-West Coast elements that play to Mahomes' strengths. He threw two early interceptions in the Chiefs' regular-season loss to the Patriots , but what will make him a feared opponent for years to come is what happened after that: The 23-year-old was unrattled and brought the Chiefs all the way back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. That all suggests that this moment will not be too big for him, which is about the only question remaining with the NFL's wunderkind.