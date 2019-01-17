Seahawks sign former Broncos QB Paxton Lynch

Paxton Lynch gets another shot with an NFL team.

Lynch, whom the Denver Broncos released on Sept. 2, 2018, signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Sports Radio KJR in Seattle first reported the signing.

Lynch's career has experienced a fall since the Broncos used a first-round pick (26th overall) on him in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started just five games for the Broncos over two seasons, completing 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Lynch was once viewed as the Broncos' future given his lofty draft status, but he failed to seize control of the starting job from Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler.

And after the Broncos signed Case Keenum to a two-year deal in March 2018, Lynch's spot on the depth chart once again slipped. But he apparently had value in the eyes of some, even prompting one local Broncos beat reporter to call Lynch the "best No. 3 QB in the league." The Broncos released Lynch the next day after claiming quarterback Kevin Hogan off waivers from the Redskins, and Lynch didn't latch on with another team for the 2018 season.

In the meantime, Lynch fills a spot on the Seahawks' 90-player offseason roster behind franchise signal-caller Russell Wilson, but the former first-round pick isn't guaranteed a spot after training camp unless he wows the Seahawks' coaching staff during offseason workouts.