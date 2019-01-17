Steelers LB T.J. Watt added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

While J.J. Watt might be on the way out of next week's Pro Bowl, we now know that at least one Watt brother will be suiting up in Orlando for the AFC squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that T.J. Watt was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster to replace Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who will miss the All-Star game due to injury.

Watt terrorized quarterbacks throughout the 2018 season -- his second in the NFL -- and led the Steelers with 13 seasons, which placed him second among linebackers. Watt added 68 tackles and six forced fumbles.

Hell yeah @_TJWatt

You deserve to be in the pro bowl â Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 17, 2019

Unfortunately, it appears unlikely that T.J. Watt will get to line up alongside his older brother during the Pro Bowl. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that J.J. Watt recently underwent a minor knee procedure. Rapoport added Watt is "fine now" and the procedure served as maintenance on an injury that bothered Watt during the season.