ATN Podcast: RapSheet joins and Content Ingestion

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to their live show in Atlanta (1:30), plus up-and-coming podcaster Ian Rapoport talks shop with the heroes (4:45). After, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announces that Carson Wentz is the franchise's QB going forward (23:00), Cleveland brings Todd Monken on board as the Browns OC (28:00), and placekicker Cody Parkey joined the Today show recently -- should Nagy and the Bears' front office be upset (36:10)? Next, Wess unveils his All-Pro Team (take that Next Gen) (44:00) and lastly, the heroes share their latest fixations in 'Content Ingestion Update' (52:30)!

