Top 25 free agents of 2019: Pass rushers and safeties abound

The most interesting expected free agent this offseason isn't on the list below. Nick Foles has a mutual option in his contract that makes it exceedingly likely he will be set free by the Eagles, especially after they declared Monday that Carson Wentz is their quarterback and will remain their quarterback.

Foles would top a group of available quarterbacks, including Teddy Bridgewater, that is likely to grow as teams begin to prune their salary cap before the March spending spree. That's something to keep in mind when looking at my way-too-early list of the top 25 free agents in 2019. A lot of names will be added to the market because of cuts and plenty of high-profile players (like Jadeveon Clowney) are unlikely to ever make it to free agency because their current teams will use the franchise tag or strike a long-term deal.

That makes this initial list fun to consider, albeit a work in progress. It's a free-agent crop that is heavy on pass rushers and safeties, while light on offensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks. Chris Wesseling and I will publish our complete Top 101 Free Agents list in February. In the meantime, feel free to irrationally believe your team is going to sign all the players below and solve all of their problems.

1 DeMarcus Lawrence DE Cowboys

Don't worry about his sack number dropping to 10.5. Lawrence backed up his breakout 2017 (14.5 sacks) with another season as a top-five pass rusher, solidifying his place as one of the league's best players.

2 Le'Veon Bell RB Steelers This ranking isn't a prediction of how much guaranteed money Bell will earn. It's a reflection of his status as one of the transcendent players this century at his position -- and the fact that he's still just 26 years old.

3 Jadeveon Clowney OLB Texans Using the franchise tag to retain Clowney makes too much sense for Houston, even if Clowney won't be thrilled about it.

4 Grady Jarrett DT Falcons

A 25-year-old game-wrecker from the interior who has improved every year. There's little chance the Falcons will let Jarrett get away.

5 Trey Flowers DE Patriots

While Flowers isn't a prototypical pure pass rusher from the outside, he can do everything well from a variety of positions, the perfect Swiss Army Knife for a modern defense. And he's already been the most disruptive presence on a Super Bowl championship team.

6 Earl Thomas S Seahawks

Thomas would be even higher on this list if not for two of his previous three seasons being marred by injury. He has maintained his high level of play as a potential future Hall of Famer and isn't yet 30 years old.

7 Dee Ford OLB Chiefs

At a position where speed kills, Ford's first step is among the best in football. The Chiefs might use the franchise tag on him to make sure his monster breakout season can be repeated.

8 Frank Clark DE Seahawks In many years, Clark would be the best pass rusher available. He isn't as complete a player as the guys above, but 32 sacks and 66 QB hits over the last three years speaks for itself.

9 Landon Collins S Giants

After getting some Defensive Player of the Year consideration in 2016, Collins' hard-hitting style has made less of an impact lately. And his 2018 campaign ended after Week 13, when he hit IR and underwent shoulder surgery.

10 Ronald Darby CB Eagles

A torn ACL will hurt Darby's value, but he's still the class of a soft cornerback crop of free agents.

11 C.J. Mosley LB Ravens

Inside linebackers don't get paid in free agency, although Mosley could be an exception. A four-time Pro Bowler, Mosley is known for his smarts and his leadership.

12 Anthony Barr LB Vikings

The skill set and splash plays didn't always add up to excellent overall production, although his contract year went well. It's a bit of a concern that a great defensive coach like Mike Zimmer didn't consistently get more out of him.

13 Sheldon Richardson DT Vikings

Richardson started out his season like a man on fire before settling into another campaign that made his employers probably want just a little bit more. He's been stuck on the "prove-it contract" cycle for years.

14 Tyrann Mathieu S Texans

It's unclear why safeties like Honey Badger didn't get paid well last offseason. There's an even better crop of free agents at the position this time around.

15 Lamarcus Joyner S Rams

The Rams valued Joyner enough to use the franchise tag on him last year. There just aren't enough tough, versatile safeties who can cover slot receivers around.

16 Teddy Bridgewater QB Saints

Teddy's underwhelming Week 17 start was more about a rag-tag backup Saints offensive line that didn't protect Bridgewater than anything else. He showed enough in the 2018 preseason to compete for a starting job somewhere.

17 Preston Smith LB Redskins

If everyone thinks Smith is underrated, is he still underrated? Pro Football Focus' No. 8-ranked 3-4 outside linebacker in 2018 should get a contract of someone rated quite highly.

18 Ndamukong Suh DT Rams

If he plays another game or two like the one he did in the Wild Card Round , Suh's price tag could skyrocket.

19 K.J. Wright LB Seahawks

Instinctive as a run-stopper and excellent in coverage, Wright looked good late in the season after missing 11 games with a lingering knee injury.

20 Za'Darius Smith OLB Ravens

PFF credited Smith with 10 sacks, 17 QB hits and 33 hurries in the regular season, which is monster production for someone with 690 snaps. He plays with laudable fury.

21 Ezekiel Ansah DE Lions

One of the toughest players to evaluate in free agency. The Lions spent hefty franchise-tag money on a guy with just 662 snaps combined over the last two years.

22 Daryl Williams OT Panthers

Good tackles are so hard to find in free agency that Williams, a second-team All Pro in 2017, should still inspire plenty of interest despite missing nearly all of this season with a knee injury.

23 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S Redskins

The Packers ' opinion of Clinton-Dix and his so-so time in Washington might have him pegged as just an above-average starting safety, but that should be worth something on the open market.

24 Brandon Graham DE Eagles

This ranking may look disrespectful for a player of Graham's caliber, but the track record of betting on soon-to-be 31-year-old pass rushers in free agency is rough.

25 Matt Paradis C Broncos

He's consistently been one of the highest-graded centers in football since the Broncos selected him in the sixth-round of the 2014 draft. He missed the last seven games of 2018 with a broken right fibula.

Notable omissions (in alphabetical order):

Kwon Alexander, LB, Buccaneers

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons

Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots

Jordan Hicks, LB, Eagles

Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

Kareem Jackson, CB, Texans

Ja'Wuan James, OT, Dolphins

Eric Reid, S, Panthers

Bradley Roby, CB, Broncos

Rodger Saffold, OG, Rams

Terrell Suggs, OLB, Ravens

Golden Tate, WR, Eagles

