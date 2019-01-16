Bills sign LB Lorenzo Alexander to 1-year extension

The Buffalo Bills will keep a defensive leader off the free-agent market.

The team announced Wednesday it signed linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old was set to be a free agent.

Alexander joined the Bills in 2016 as a journeyman, spending most of his first 10 seasons as a special teamer and depth defender. In Buffalo, he became a staple of the defense and special teams.

Over the past three seasons, Alexander compiled 35 starts, 223 tackles, 22 sacks, 16 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and three interceptions. He also earned Pro Bowl honor in 2016.