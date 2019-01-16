Anthony Lynn on Chargers: 'No one will be complacent'

The Los Angeles Chargers earned a modicum of playoff success with a wild-card victory before getting blown out of the water by the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Getting a taste for the playoffs for the first time in six seasons then suffering an embarrassment will stick in the Chargers' craw all offseason.

"We won't be complacent, I can tell you that," coach Anthony Lynn said, via Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times. "We had a good year ... but after that butt kicking [Sunday], no one will be complacent. Everyone will be looking for ways to get better."

Quarterback Philip Rivers isn't getting any younger, but the corps of the Chargers squad -- led by Joey Bosa, Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, etc. -- is in its prime, setting up L.A. to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race for years to come. Getting injured players like Jason Verrett and Hunter Henry back at full form will aid the cause.

It's easy to analyze roster potential on paper in January and suggest a return to the postseason. It's much more difficult to repeat success. The last time the Chargers made the playoffs, it took years to get back.

Motivation can take on many forms. Lynn is sure to remind his players this offseason about the feeling of getting beat down at Foxborough in an effort to avoid a future repeat.