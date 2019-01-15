DDFP: Championship Games Preview with MJD, Veep's Matt Walsh

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to meet up with Maurice Jones-Drew to talk all things AFC and NFC Championship. The guys start off previewing the Rams-Saints game as Maurice says why the team for which he does radio analysis will win (3:25). Then, they transition to the AFC side as MJD explains why he believes the Chiefs will win at home in the title game (16:30). Next, as always Shek has to bring up the Steelers so he makes Maurice predict where Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell will play in 2019 as well as picking who wins the AFC North next season (41:23). Then, actor Matt Walsh visits Studio 66 to chat about his Chicago Bears, his new movie Under The Eiffel Tower and the final season of Veep (45:53).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

