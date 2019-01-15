Broncos hire Bears DBs coach Ed Donatell as DC

Vic Fangio has recruited a trusted assistant from Chicago to run his defense in Denver.

The Broncos hired Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator, a team source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team announced the move on Tuesday evening.

Donatell served as defensive backs coach under Fangio, then a defensive coodinator, in San Francisco and Chicago from 2011 though 2018. Fangio was officially hired as the Broncos' newest head coach last week.

"Ed's been an integral part of top-10 defenses for six of the last eight seasons in two different places, and he's a great fit to be our defensive coordinator," Fangio said, per the team's website. "Having worked very closely with him for a number of years, Ed has a strong understanding of the entire defense from the front end to the back end with the defensive backs being his specialty. He's a very good teacher and believes in the fundamentals in the classroom and on the field. We're thrilled to add Ed to our coaching staff and welcome him back to the Broncos."

Before joining Fangio's staff in 2011, Donatell had spent time as the defensive coordinator in Green Bay under Mike Sherman (2000-2003), in Atlanta under Jim Mora Jr. (2004-2006) and at the University of Washington under Tyrone Willingham (2008).

In 2018, the Bears ranked first in points allowed per game (17.7), first in takeaways (36), first in interceptions (27) and seventh in passing yards allowed per game (219.7).