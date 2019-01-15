Gregg Williams close to deal to become new Jets DC

The New York Jets found their defensive coach to pair with Adam Gase.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Jets are finalizing a three-year agreement with Gregg Williams to be their defensive coordinator, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Rapoport previously reported that Williams had been the team's choice to take over Gang Green's defense before Gase was officially hired. The new head coach was on board with the hiring.

Williams has a long history as an NFL coordinator, most notably helping the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl in 2009 before the Bountygate scandal. The Jets will be the eighth NFL organization to employ Williams.

The 60-year-old assistant spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being elevated to interim head coach after the firing of Hue Jackson midway through the 2018 campaign. The Browns ranked 12th in Football Outsiders DVOA in 2018 after finishing 16th in 2017. Cleveland ranked 30th the year before Williams' arrival.

How the pieces in New York fit with Williams' attacking, 4-3 system involving a heavy blitz scheme remain to be seen after years of Gang Green running a base 3-4 defense. The Jets have some intriguing playmakers in dynamic safety Jamal Adams and first-round defensive lineman Leonard Williams, but will need to spend the offseason building the unit to fit Williams' style.

Williams takes over a Jets defense that was horrific in 2018 under Todd Bowles, finishing 29th in total yards allowed and 23rd in scoring -- the 441 points given up were the second-most in team history. The hope is that the new attacking defense can help Gang Green force more turnovers, after collecting just 20 takeaways last season.