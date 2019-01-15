Andrew Luck will replace Philip Rivers in Pro Bowl

Andrew Luck's sensational comeback season will extend to another game, as the NFL announced Tuesday that the Colts quarterback would replace the Chargers' Philip Rivers in the Pro Bowl.

Rivers officially will not participate due to an injury, as is often the case this time of year for veterans emerging from the playoffs.

It is Luck's fourth Pro Bowl appearance and follows a stellar season in which he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The production, which helped Indy to the Divisional Round of the playoffs where it lost to Kansas City, came after he missed all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury.

Rivers and the Chargers' season ended Sunday in a loss to the Patriots in the other AFC Divisional Round game.

The Pro Bowl takes place Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. EST from Orlando and airs on ESPN.