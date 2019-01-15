Saints signing Tyrunn Walker to help replace Rankins

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to help replace defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are signing free-agent defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker, per a source informed of the move.

Walker entered the NFL with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. In three seasons with the Saints, he compiled 3.5 sacks and 28 tackles. After two years in Detroit, Walker spent 2017 with the Rams, totaling 22 tackles, a sack and four passes defended. The 28-year-old signed with the Bills last offseason but was cut after training camp and remained a free agent.

The Saints needed an interior defender after losing 2016 first-rounder Rankins to an Achilles' tendon tear in Sunday's Division Round victory over the Eagles. Rankins is headed to injured reserve, per Rapoport.

No street free agent can fill the massive gap left by Rankins, who was enjoying a monster campaign in the middle of a good Saints defense. Walker will provide depth to the New Orleans defensive line rotation in the NFC title tilt.