Colts firing offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo

The Indianapolis Colts won't hold fast with their coaching staff under Frank Reich.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Colts are letting go of offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, according to a source informed of the decision.

It's a surprising move considering the strides Indy's offensive line made in the first year under the new coaching staff. However, there is context behind the move. DeGuglielmo was the only offensive coach hired before Josh McDaniels turned his back on the Colts' job. Reich wants to bring in his own guy, per Garafolo.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added there were rumblings of a possible change over the past month as Reich and DeGuglielmo weren't on the same page, despite the success. The Colts ranked No. 2 in the NFL in pass blocking and No. 4 in run blocking in 2018, per Football Outsiders' metrics.

DeGuglielmo spent just one season in Indy after serving as the Miami Dolphins O-line coach in 2017. The 50-year-old has 13 years of NFL assistant experience, including two Super Bowl championships (Giants in SB XLII and Patriots in SB XLIX). Given his expertise and the need for solid offensive line coaches throughout much of the NFL, DeGuglielmo should have little trouble finding a landing spot. Garafolo adds that Reich is recommending him to other coaches.

The Colts' opening represents a prime landing spot for Reich's next selection with a young core led by All-Pro rookie guard Quenton Nelson, rookie right tackle Braden Smith and former first-round center Ryan Kelly.