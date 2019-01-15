Chiefs activate guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from IR

The doctor is back in the house for the Chiefs.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from medical school at McGill University last spring, was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, safety Ron Parker was waived.

Durvernay-Tardif suffered a fractured fibula earlier this season and has been on injured reserve since Week 6.

The five-season veteran started the first five games of the season for the Chiefs, who will host the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Parker, a five-year starter for Kansas City, played in 15 games this season for K.C. with 14 starts, compiling 77 tackles and two interceptions.