Steve Harvey to host NFL Honors on Feb. 2

Emmy Award-winning personality, producer and talk show host Steve Harvey will take the stage as host of NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the FOX Theatre in Atlanta. The two-hour primetime awards special recognizing the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season will air nationally at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS.

Steve Harvey is a TV personality, producer, talk show host, motivational speaker and author who also currently hosts several popular TV shows: Emmy-award winning daytime talk show "Steve" and breakout hit "Little Big Shots"; game show "Family Feud," which has achieved the highest ratings in the franchise's history since Harvey began to host; and "Celebrity Family Feud". He also hosts the top-rated and nationally syndicated radio show, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show". Additionally, he has hosted the Miss Universe contests since 2015.

Harvey began his career doing stand-up comedy in the mid-1980s. His success as a comedian eventually led to a long stint as host of "It's Showtime at the Apollo," as well as various acting, hosting, writing and producing roles. His entertainment credits include the extremely popular "Kings of Comedy" and "Think Like a Man". In addition, Harvey is a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and motivational speaker. Harvey's business imprint, Steve Harvey Global, also successfully produces broadcast television projects, events/festivals and digital content. Harvey's philanthropic efforts, which include mentoring camps for boys and girls, are achieved through the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. For more about Harvey, visit www.steveharvey.com.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is an annual event hosted from the Super Bowl city the evening before the AFC and NFC champions meet. Harvey joins Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle on the list of award-winning celebrities to host the NFL's awards show.

Music for the show will once again be performed by vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig.

The show includes the announcement of The Associated Press' annual accolades and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Preceding CBS's telecast, NFL Network will air "Super Bowl Saturday Night" at 8 PM ET covering all the sights and sounds from the Red Carpet at NFL Honors.

The full list of awards that will be presented is:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Pizza Hut

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Castrol

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by Old Spice

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

USAA Salute To Service Award

Courtyard's Unstoppable Performance of the Year Award

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Moment of the Year

Game Changer Award

Touchdown Celebration of the Year

NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media. For more information about NFL Honors, fans may visit www.nfl.com/honors and follow the #NFLHonors conversation on Twitter.