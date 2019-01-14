Life on the road: NFL UK Live

The NFL UK live tour bus is on the road this week travelling around the UK - stopping off at Southampton, Birmingham and Liverpool - meeting UK fans and celebrating an exhilarating 2018 NFL season that approaches its climax with Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd.

On Day 1 of the tour, NFL UK arrived on the south coast at Southampton FC's St Mary's Stadium with a packed audience eagerly awaiting Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds and special guests - Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mohamed Sanu, Jason Bell and Phoebe Schechter - to share their insight, their anecdotes and their NFL trivia.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, provided fans around the world with one of the stories of the season back in September. With first-choice quarterback Jameis Winston suspended, Fitzpatrick sensationally stepped in and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 400-plus yards in three consecutive games.

The first of those victories came against the New Orleans Saints - who play the LA Rams on Sunday for a place in this year's Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots in the other fixture. Host Neil Reynolds poses the question to Fitz - who is he backing to go all the way? "Well I went up against New Orleans in the first game of the year and they have vastly improved since Week One," Ryan says modestly, but it would take a special quarterback to put up 48 points against them!"

"Now I'll also say at the other end - three seasons ago I went up against the mighty Chiefs and even though some of the players are different, I didn't have the best game. I threw zero touchdowns and six interception," he says. "So they can certainly seize the opportunity if you've got an inexperienced sloppy Quarterback!"

BEARDS ï¿½ï¿½

CARROTS ï¿½ï¿½

FITZMAGIC ï¿½ï¿½



This is too good! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@neilreynoldsnfl ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/PNx2Y5CF1h â NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 15, 2019

"But I'll say New England - not necessarily because of the talent - but because of their scheme, being able to control the ball on offense and the pressure that they put on you."

Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons has been one of the NFL's highest rated wide receivers in the NFL this season. Much more remarkably, his habit of making huge touchdown-scoring throws has seen him become 'officially' the highest rated quarterback in NFL history. Neil Reynolds asks Mo the burning question - has he ever considered going full-time with the role?

"Sometimes!"says Mo. "Honestly sometimes - I get it all the time from my family and friends. Fans often say 'Bro come here and play quarterback' and I'm like - 'It just doesn't work like that! I'm still under contract, I'd have to put in years of work - I haven't played quarterback since High School!"

Sat on stage beside him, Ryan interjects to explain the idea isn't actually all that ridiculous; "For me, the furthest I can throw a football is 65 yards ad that's it," says Ryan. "I could stand in midfield, give it my best throw and I can hit the goalposts or make it just over. Mo's furthest throw ever is 83 yards which is a full 18 past mine - so in terms of arm talent he definitely has the arm to do it."

Jason Bell, another of the evening's special guests, not only a former cornerback for the New York Giants, but is of course well known to UK NFL fans as co-host of the BBC's hugely popular 'The NFL Show'.

With the end of this NFL season fast approaching, not only does attention turn to Super Bowl LIII, but also to the off-season's scramble for players at the NFL Draft. Jason is asked by a member of the audience about the possibility of his beloved former team needing a replacement for legendary Quarterback Eli Manning this Summer...

"Oh man, I love Eli Manning," says Jason. "But they're gunna have to do something... the Draft class as far as quarterbacks isnt't that great I think, not like last year. But they're gunna have to get somebody, itâs the nature of the business and you have to move on."

"I'm very happy they got Saquon Barkley last year, I'm glad they didn't go for a quarterback then. It sucks, but yes, they're gunna have to pick somebody, they're gunna have to move on eventually."

Phoebe Schecter was also in Southampton with the team, following her recent return from the United States' east coast where she'd finished her first season as an interim coach for the Buffalo Bills. After previously working for NFL UK on community projects - as well as being captain of the Great Britain American Football team - her season has been closely followed with great interest as only the third woman to ever work as an NFL coach.

Phoebe spoke about her recent experiences as a female coach and also answering a question from the audience - could there one day be a female head coach in the league?

"Yes, absolutely," says Phoebe. "I think the NFL and, really, any organisation that wants to be successful wants to have a bigger pool to pick from. At the moment, you have a lot more females and minorities getting in the sport and into the NFL. From my example, I've been at training camps and now a whole season - that's like Football 101 in a very short period of time! If you can get the experience and work hard then you have every chance of one day having a female as a Head Coach or an OC or DC."

"At the end of the day, I think women minorities, whoever you are, you don't want to be considered female or male, you just wanna be a coach and I think that's the end goal for everyone."

As the first stop on the NFL UK Live Tour draws to a close, Neil and special guests Ryan, Mo, Jason and Phoebe bid farewell to their captivated Southampton audience. Next stop - Birmingham.